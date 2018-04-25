Sports

Springbok legend Habana retires

Apr 25, 2018 06:00 am

South Africa's record try-scorer Bryan Habana announced yesterday he was hanging up his rugby boots after a glittering career at the end of his French Top 14 club Toulon's season.

In a post on Instagram the veteran winger, who turns 35 in June, said: "The inevitable moment has come knocking on my door and I've welcomed it in for a drink."

The 2007 IRB Player of the Year was hailed as "one of the greatest South African sportsmen of all time" by South African rugby federation chief Mark Alexander. - AFP

