Springbok legend Habana retires
South Africa's record try-scorer Bryan Habana announced yesterday he was hanging up his rugby boots after a glittering career at the end of his French Top 14 club Toulon's season.
In a post on Instagram the veteran winger, who turns 35 in June, said: "The inevitable moment has come knocking on my door and I've welcomed it in for a drink."
The 2007 IRB Player of the Year was hailed as "one of the greatest South African sportsmen of all time" by South African rugby federation chief Mark Alexander. - AFP
