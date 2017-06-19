Springboks sure of a new spring

South Africa's national rugby team have banished memories of a disastrous 2016 and are back on track to restore their tattered reputation, coach Allister Coetzee said after they beat France for a second successive week to secure victory in the three-test series.

The Springboks plummeted down the rankings last year after losing eight of the 12 internationals in what was their worst year.

"It's done already, chapter closed, book closed. We learnt valuable lessons and I've said it numerous times since," he said after Saturday's 37-15 triumph at the King's Park Rugby Stadium in Durban.

It followed their 37-14 win in Pretoria last weekend in the Boks' first outing since their November tour of Europe, where they lost to England, Italy and Wales.

Coetzee rated Saturday's result as the best win of his tenure, which is now 14-match old.

SPOT ON

"Our planning has been spot on this year, unlike 2016. We have had time to prepare, we've had camps, we had planning sessions, meetings, strengthened the management team, I could go on," said the 54-year-old.

"I think things are really falling into place for us now but we haven't achieved anything yet," he said.

"This is a young Springbok team. But if we continue building, we will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in the future."

South Africa play a third test against the French at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday before the annual Rugby Championship against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

In November, they play internationals in France, Ireland and Italy.

"Nine months ago, we were all sitting here with a lot of pain at the end of a painful experience but it is also nice to be able to witness a Bok team putting in an outstanding performance," Coetzee said.