Sprint races could decide F1 grid
Formula One bosses are considering ditching Saturday's traditional qualifying session and replacing it with a sprint race to decide the grid.
New owners Liberty delivered a blueprint for the sport's future on Friday in Bahrain, a package that included budget caps, revised revenue distribution and plans for new sporting and technical regulations.
Ross Brawn, the former Benetton and Ferrari technical director and eponymous owner of Brawn, who is the new F1 management team's managing director of motorsport, said a Saturday race was one idea for adding excitement to the weekend. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now