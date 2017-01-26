Spurs edge past Raptors

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat Toronto Raptors 108-106 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Aldridge, who grabbed seven rebounds and two assists, led the scoring as the Spurs notched their fifth win on the trot to improve to 36-9, two games behind the Warriors (38-7). - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Orlando 92 Chicago 100, Philadelphia 121 Los Angeles 110, Washington 123 Boston 108, Denver 103 Utah 93, Phoenix 111 Minnesota 112

Day in no hurry to join 59 club

World No. 1 Jason Day says he is in no rush to join the elite band of golfers to break 60 as he heads into this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course outside San Diego.

A sizzling start to the year on the PGA Tour has seen two players, Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin, duck under 60 already.

The Australian star said: "I would much rather win the four majors than shoot a 59, you can put it that way.

"For me personally, I don't really care about it to be honest." - AFP

Bolt loses gold after IOC ruling

The International Olympic Committee said yesterday it had stripped Jamaica of their gold medal earned in the 4x100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games after Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

The decision, which follows the retesting of hundreds of samples from the event, means Carter's teammate Usain Bolt loses one of the three gold medals he won at that Olympics.