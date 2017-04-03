St Andrew's and ACS(I) make final

St Andrew's Secondary School and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) will contest the Schools Sevens Under-14 final on April 16 at the National Stadium, the final day of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.

Both schools finished in the top two of the three-leg Schools 7s series, which ended on Saturday and featured 12 local schools. The previous rounds were on March 11 and March 18.

ACS(I) had beaten the Saints 19-17 in the first round at Nanyang Technological University, but lost 12-33 a week later at the Yio Chu Kang Stadium.

Both teams finished tied 7-7 after Saturday's match at the Ministry of Education Physical Education and Sports Education Branch in Bukit Timah with St Andrew's prevailing in sudden death.

"The boys showed great character to improve with each round and they've make it to the final as planned," said Saints 7s coach Teng Chong Yao.

"Our display in the final of Round 3 was one of our best performances this season.

"We might have topped the Series but we haven't won any silverware yet, that's the interesting aspect of this three-leg qualifying format.

"It's winner-takes-all on April 16. Playing ACS(I) in the final is not going to be easy and spectators can expect a great final."

ACS(I) head coach Adrian Chong, who led his team to victory over Raffles Institution in last year's final, said: "We are really happy to be back at the Singapore Sports Hub to defend our title and we can expect a tight game in the final.

"We will do our upmost to defend the title and it will be a very tough match as the Saints have a very good team this year, but as always, our boys will give it their all."

In addition to watching the legendary All Blacks and Olympic champions Fiji in action, school children heading to the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s can enjoy fun activities at the Fun Zone and Skills Challenge areas located at the 100 Plus Promenade.