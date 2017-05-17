StanChart race gets 20,000 early sign-ups

Over 20,000 runners have signed up for the Dec 3 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, taking advantage of the Super Early Bird rates which ended on May 7.

The number of registered runners at this stage is double that after the same promotional phase last year, and about half of the 46,000 who took part in last year's race.

Said Geoff Meyer, managing director of organiser Ironman Asia: "The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is the premier running event in Singapore and, earlier this year, we set a target to become a World Marathon Major event.

"We had said that we need the communities in Singapore to support us in this quest and we are thankful for the strong support in the first registrationphase. "

Runners can still take advantage of the Early Bird rate, which offers a $15 discount off registration till June 30.

This year's Half and Full Marathons as well as the Ekiden Race will flag off from Orchard Road, while the 10km Run will start at Esplanade Drive.

All categories will finish at the Padang.

Chartered bus service tickets are also available for purchase with online registration until Nov 15 at $6 per ticket. For details, go to singaporemarathon.com