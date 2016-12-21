Stewart stars as Panthers beat Redskins

Jonathan Stewart rushed for 132 yards as the Carolina Panthers beat the Washington Redskins 26-15 yesterday morning (Singapore time) in a clash between two NFC Conference teams struggling to make the play-offs.

Cam Newton completed 21 of 37 passes for 300 yards and tight end Greg Olsen had six catches for 85 yards for Carolina, who scored 10 points in the third quarter to go up by 14.

Graham Gano kicked four field goals as the Panthers held on for their second straight win in front of a crowd of 91,700 at FedEx Field.

Washington dropped to 7-6-1 for the NFL season and the loss leaves them on the outside looking in at the play-offs with two games remaining.