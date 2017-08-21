Sultan Mizan wins double gold in equestrian

A horse-riding sultan led Malaysia's charge at the SEA Games yesterday as he bagged two equestrian gold medals on a bumper day for the hosts.

Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, the first sultan to compete in the Games, celebrated both individual and team gold in the 80km race as Malaysia surged ahead on the medals table, which they led with 16 golds as of yesterday.

The Terengganu state ruler - riding at the Terengganu International Endurance Park - completed the 80km course in 8hr 23min 4sec on his mount Rtes Annaversary.

The sultan said: "We worked in cohesion, moved together and our strategy worked.

"Although it was a long race, it did not seem boring or lethargic as we galloped energetically."