Sunwolves could win first game at National Stadium

The Sunwolves have arguably their best chance to win their first match at the National Stadium when they take on the Southern Kings today.

The South African side won just two games last season, one more than the Sunwolves - who had the worst record in Super Rugby last year.

The Japanese franchise, who are co-based in Tokyo and Singapore, narrowly lost 33-28 to the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth last season.

Said Sunwolves coach Filo Tiatia: "There will be higher expectations for our team this season, but we are ready for that."