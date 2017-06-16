Super-fight set for August
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, 40, and mixed martial arts icon Conor McGregor, 28, on Wednesday confirmed plans for a long-awaited showdown.
The duo - kingpins of their sports - will climb into a boxing ring at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Aug 26.
Mayweather will aim to reach the 50-0 milestone, while McGregor is the underdog due to the 12-round boxing match format.
Mayweather retired from pro boxing in 2015 after defeating Andre Berto, while McGregor (21-3) defeated Eddie Alvarez last November. - AFP