Super-fight set for August

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, 40, and mixed martial arts icon Conor McGregor, 28, on Wednesday confirmed plans for a long-awaited showdown.

The duo - kingpins of their sports - will climb into a boxing ring at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Aug 26.

Mayweather will aim to reach the 50-0 milestone, while McGregor is the underdog due to the 12-round boxing match format.