Sutton's 'roly-poly goalie' eats pie during match

Sutton United have promised that reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw will be brought "back down to earth" after he enjoyed five minutes of fame by eating a pie on the substitutes' bench during yesterday morning's (Singapore time) FA Cup tie against Arsenal.

The 46-year-old known as the "roly-poly goalie", pulled off the publicity stunt on behalf of a bookmaking company after all three substitutions had been made, but the actions of Shaw did not seem to impress the club's hierarchy.

"He has got himself in the papers again and the fame obviously has gone to his head a little bit, but we will soon bring him back down to earth," said Sutton chairman Bruce Elliott.

A bookmaker had offered a price of 8-1 to Shaw eating a pie "live on air" during the match, but Shaw denied that he or any of his teammates had placed a bet.

Speaking to the Independent, Shaw said: "I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it.