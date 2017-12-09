Szocs shocks Feng in final

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei lost 11-9, 10-11, 9-11, 11-4, 3-5 (KZ) to Romania's Bernadette Szocs in the women's final of the inaugural T2 Asia Pacific Pan Pacific League yesterday.

After both players had won two sets each, Szocs raced to a 3-0 lead in the Kill Zone and prevailed 5-3 at the Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios in Johor Baru.

It was sweet revenge for the world No. 57 paddler, who had lost to world No. 11 Feng by a single point in the Kill Zone eight months ago. Besides winning the title, Szocs also bagged the US$40,000 (S$54,000) prize money.