Sports

Szocs shocks Feng in final

Dec 09, 2017 06:00 am

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei lost 11-9, 10-11, 9-11, 11-4, 3-5 (KZ) to Romania's Bernadette Szocs in the women's final of the inaugural T2 Asia Pacific Pan Pacific League yesterday.

After both players had won two sets each, Szocs raced to a 3-0 lead in the Kill Zone and prevailed 5-3 at the Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios in Johor Baru.

It was sweet revenge for the world No. 57 paddler, who had lost to world No. 11 Feng by a single point in the Kill Zone eight months ago. Besides winning the title, Szocs also bagged the US$40,000 (S$54,000) prize money.

Sports

Singapore eye payback against Ireland

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS