T2 APAC basic rules

Lim Say Heng
Sports Correspondent
Jun 28, 2017 06:00 am
  • Players have to win as many games as they can within a 24-minute match.
  • First player to reach 11 points wins the game. Unlike the traditional format, deuce will not be introduced when the score is 10-10. A player can win 11-10.
  • If time expires when a game is in progress, the player in the lead wins the game.
  • The clock stops only during one-minute breaks after every two games, at team captains' time-outs, and when a Kill Zone Game is called.
  • The referee can call for a Kill Zone game if an earlier game is completed in the last two minutes of a match. The first player to score five points clinches the Kill Zone game.
  • Team captains may call for a time-out only once in each match.
  • Each game won is a point earned for a player's individual tally and for the team's overall points.
