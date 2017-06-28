T2 APAC basic rules
- Players have to win as many games as they can within a 24-minute match.
- First player to reach 11 points wins the game. Unlike the traditional format, deuce will not be introduced when the score is 10-10. A player can win 11-10.
- If time expires when a game is in progress, the player in the lead wins the game.
- The clock stops only during one-minute breaks after every two games, at team captains' time-outs, and when a Kill Zone Game is called.
- The referee can call for a Kill Zone game if an earlier game is completed in the last two minutes of a match. The first player to score five points clinches the Kill Zone game.
- Team captains may call for a time-out only once in each match.
- Each game won is a point earned for a player's individual tally and for the team's overall points.