Tan appointed Winter Olympics chef de mission

Former national paddler Tan Paey Fern has been appointed chef de mission of Team Singapore for next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced yesterday.

Tan, 43, will accompany short-track speed skater Cheyenne Goh, 18, and her coach, Chun Lee Kyung, to South Korea.

Goh, who will take part in the women's 1,500m short-track skating event on Feb 17, is the first Singaporean to compete in the Feb 9-25 Winter Olympics.

Tan said: "It's a privilege to be involved with Team Singapore's first Winter Olympic Games. Though we may have a small representation in Pyeongchang, it is still our desire and goal to ensure that Cheyenne is equipped with the support she needs for a good and safe outing at the Games."

She was also Team Singapore's chef de mission at the Nanjing 2013 Asian Youth Games. Tan, currently a coach at the Singapore Sports School, competed at the Athens 2004 Summer Olympics and won medals at the SEA Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

SNOC secretary general Chris Chan said: "Paey Fern's experience as an elite athlete and chef de mission at major Games puts her in good stead to manage Singapore's first Winter Olympic games contingent.

"This is certainly a significant milestone in our major Games participation and we hope that Cheyenne's participation will create a bigger effect of inspiring more Singaporeans to aspire towards the Winter Olympic Games."