Team Boustead are champions, only just

Boustead executive chairman Wong Fong Fui (left) and Tat Hong skipper Michael Ng are all smiles as they hold the Business Times Corporate Golf League trophy.

For the first time in the eight-year history of the Business Times Corporate Golf League, two teams tied for the championship after six legs.

After the final leg of the popular event at Tanah Merah Country Club's Garden course last Friday, Team Boustead and Tat Hong-The Crane Boomers ended with 542 points (best five of six rounds).

However, although Boustead executive chairman Wong Fong Fui sportingly stated that the two teams be declared joint-champions, his company was given the title on the basis of the Tanah Merah leg total (110 to 106) in the 12-team annual event.