Team LKT's slate of nine

Apr 29, 2017 06:00 am

1 LIM KIA TONG (president)

  • Lawyer, former FAS vice-president and deputy chairman of Fifa disciplinary committee

2 BERNARD TAN (deputy president)

  • ST Engineering's chief marketing officer and former FAS vice-president

3 EDWIN TONG (vice-president)

  • Lawyer, MP for Marine Parade GRC and former FAS vice-president

4 TEO HOCK SENG  (vice-president)

  • Komoco Motors group managing director, former FAS Council member and former Tampines Rovers chairman

5 S THAVANESON  (vice-president)

  • Balestier Khalsa chairman and former FAS council member

6 RAZALI SAAD (vice-president)

  • Former national captain and former FAS council member

7 DR DINESH NAIR  (council member)

  • Chairman of FAS medical committee

8 FORREST LI (council member)

  • Founder, Garena Singapore

9 DARWIN JALIL  (council member)

  • President, Eunos Crescent FC

INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS:

  • Lim Tong Hai, Michael Foo, Kelvin Teo, Sharda Parvin, Rizal Rasudin, Yakob Hashim