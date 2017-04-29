Team LKT's slate of nine
1 LIM KIA TONG (president)
- Lawyer, former FAS vice-president and deputy chairman of Fifa disciplinary committee
2 BERNARD TAN (deputy president)
- ST Engineering's chief marketing officer and former FAS vice-president
3 EDWIN TONG (vice-president)
- Lawyer, MP for Marine Parade GRC and former FAS vice-president
4 TEO HOCK SENG
(vice-president)
- Komoco Motors group managing director, former FAS Council member and former Tampines Rovers chairman
5 S THAVANESON
(vice-president)
- Balestier Khalsa chairman and former FAS council member
6 RAZALI SAAD (vice-president)
- Former national captain and former FAS council member
7 DR DINESH NAIR
(council member)
- Chairman of FAS medical committee
8 FORREST LI (council member)
- Founder, Garena Singapore
9 DARWIN JALIL
(council member)
- President, Eunos Crescent FC
INDIVIDUAL COUNCIL MEMBERS:
- Lim Tong Hai, Michael Foo, Kelvin Teo, Sharda Parvin, Rizal Rasudin, Yakob Hashim