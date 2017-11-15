Teen girls win bronze for S'pore

Singapore's young bowlers Shin Zong Yi and Fiona Yew clinched a bronze in the girls' doubles at the Asian Schools Bowling Championships in Kuching, Sarawak, yesterday.

Zong Yi, 14, and Fiona, 17, recorded 2,417 pinfalls, just seven behind silver medallists Najwa Nazirah and Nur Aina Kamalia of Malaysia.

The gold went to another Malaysian duo - Gillian Lim, who also won the girls' singles, and Nurul Dini. The 18-year-olds posted 2,470 pinfalls.

Another Singapore duo, Fion Liew and Arielle Tay, finished fourth among the 14 pairs with 2,391 pinfalls.