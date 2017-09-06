Thomas moves up to second in FedEx Cup standings after Dell win

Justin Thomas fired a final- round five-under 66 to win his fifth tournament this year, outduelling fellow American Jordan Spieth on the back nine at the Dell Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The two Americans battled hard down the stretch until Spieth saw his hopes dashed on the fairway at 18th when his approach sailed right and landed in a large bunker.

His next shot travelled clear across the green as he finished with a bogey six on the hole.

Thomas completed the second tournament of the US PGA Tour play-offs with a 17-under 267 total for a three-shot victory which propelled him into second place in the FedEx Cup standings behind Spieth.

"I have had a great year, just two more events to finish it off," said Thomas.

Spieth's bungle on 18th allowed Thomas, who was in the group behind, the luxury of taking a victory stroll up the fairway on the last which he easily parred.

Spieth's self-destruction at the Dell came one week after he blew a five-stroke lead in the final round and lost to Dustin Johnson in a play-off at The Northern Trust to open the post-season.

Spieth, who shot a 67, finished solo runner-up at 14-under 270 while Aussie Marc Leishman fired a 70 to place alone in third, four strokes behind Thomas.

Spain's John Rahm (68) and England's Paul Casey (70) tied for fourth at 12-under 272 at the par-71 TPC Boston.

The top-70 players on the play-off points list now advance to the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Illinois next week.