Tickets for Italy-Scotland rugby clash now on sale

Tickets for the first official Rugby Union Test match in South-east Asia between Italy and Scotland at the National Stadium on June 10 are now on sale.

Led by the legendary Sergio Parisse, world No. 15 Italy will be looking to avenge their 29-0 defeat by fifth-ranked Scotland in a Six Nations match in March.

Platinium tickets are priced at $100 with two free beers, while Cat 1 and 2 adult tickets cost $50 and $20 respectively. Those under 18 get a 50 per cent discount on tickets for Cat 1 ($25) and Cat 2 ($10), while children under 12 can watch for free. Tickets are available at www.sportshub.com/itavsco

For international buyers, tickets are available at www.stubhub.sg