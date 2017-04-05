Tiger Beer adds bite to S'pore Rugby 7s

(From left) Douglas Danapal, commercial manager of Rugby Singapore, Venus Teoh, head of marketing for APB Singapore and Sergei Pozdnjakov, F. Club assistant director, at the signing ceremony yesterday.

Rugby Singapore yesterday announced a partnership with Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore that will make Tiger Beer the official beer of the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s.

This is the first time APB Singapore is supporting the event through its flagship brew.

Venus Teoh, head of marketing for APB Singapore, said: "Tiger Beer is proud to be the official beer of the HSBC Rugby 7s.

"We look to bring this spirit of tenaciousness and bite to the HSBC Rugby 7s, and are excited about the world-class sporting action on offer."

Douglas Danapal, commercial manager of Rugby Singapore, welcomes the partnership.

He said at the announcement at F. Club in Clarke Quay yesterday: "Tiger Beer coming on board is fantastic and it is a significant partnership."

On April 15 and 16, the National Stadium will host the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s, which features 16 of the world's top rugby sevens sides.

The two-day event, which is expected to draw over 29,000 fans, also features a three-day music festival over the weekend.

DJs Slick and Reiko and bands such as the Jukeleles and 3AM Band will be performing at the festival. Fans looking to join in on the action at the HSBC Rugby 7s can still purchase tickets at www.singapore7s.