Title shot for boxer Ridhwan

After watching two of his peers enjoy title wins in recent months, local professional boxer Muhamad Ridhwan will soon get a title shot of his own.

The 29-year-old, nicknamed "The Chosen Wan", will fight for the vacant Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council (EPBC) super featherweight Silver title at the Singapore Fighting Championship 5 event on April 8.

The EPBC is an affiliate of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the world boxing governing body that lists Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather among its illustrious former champions.

Ridhwan, who has a record of six wins from as many bouts, is scheduled to face 27-year-old Indonesian Waldo Sabu, who has 12 wins from 18 fights.

Waldo fought for the World Boxing Organisation super bantamweight Asia Pacific title in March last year, but lost the 10-round bout on points to Filipino fighter Juan Miguel Elorde.

Said Ridhwan: "The title shot is quite unexpected, but me and my trainer Rey (Caitom) are always focused on trying to get quality fights, and I am ready for this 10-round fight.

"I'm definitely excited because this could be a jump forward for me.

"The EPBC is an affiliate of the WBC, and this could be the first step to me getting ranked in the WBC.

"Any title is nice, but we also want to fight the best, slowly, step by step, and prove we can mix it with the big boys."

Ridhwan's manager, Arvind Lalwani, added: "Ridhwan is going to main event the SFC 5 show.

"Other local boxers like Rafi (Majid) and Nurshahidah (Roslie) will also be on the card, so the crowd will get to see all Singapore's best local fighters in action too."

Rafi became Singapore boxing's first male champion when he knocked out Thailand's Plaisakda Boonmalert to win the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) super middleweight Asia Pacific title at the Roar of Singapore event at the Foochow Building last Friday.

Nurshahidah became the Republic's first professional boxing champion when she won the UBO super featherweight intercontinental title at the Futsing Building last June.