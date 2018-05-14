Todt defends FIA against driver criticism

The head of Formula One's governing body has responded to criticism from drivers about rule changes by saying they had every opportunity to contribute but often failed to attend meetings.

International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt also said at yesterday's Spanish Grand Prix that he was always available to any driver who had an issue.

"I do respect them and know how busy they can be and all that. But they have access," said the Frenchman.

"Unfortunately, very often there is a meeting and they don't come to the meeting. I've always tried to hear what the drivers were saying. The drivers are invited to participate, to do something."

Todt added that he had appointed a few former racers to FIA commissions.

Four-time world champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel had said on Saturday that new aerodynamic regulations for 2019 that would slow the cars by around 1.5 seconds a lap had come as a surprise.

The 2019 changes are designed to allow cars to follow each other more easily by simplifying front and rear wings, opening up more overtaking opportunities.