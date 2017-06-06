Top rugby match in Singapore in December likely

In the first half of this year alone, rugby fans in Singapore have already been treated to several top-class events, such as the Super Rugby and HSBC Rugby Sevens.

Come Saturday, the National Stadium will play host to top-tier rugby nations Italy and Scotland in an international test match.

Yesterday, the president of Singapore Rugby Union Low Teo Ping whetted the appetite of rugby fans here further by revealing that there is "more to come" in December.

Speaking at the joint press conference of Italy and Scotland at the Pan Pacific Hotel, Low said that preparations to host a full test match between two Tier One rugby nations are underway.

Low said: "At the end of the year, it is very likely that we will have another international event. It will probably be between two top-tier teams from the northern and southern hemispheres.

"These are events that we are organising to give tremendous opportunity for the sport to grow in Singapore and build a spectator base here."

Current Tier One nations in the northern hemisphere include England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, while southern hemisphere nations in the category include New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, and Argentina.

Low, who used to play as a scrum-half for Raffles Institution, has plans for Singapore to play a pivotal role in developing rugby in the South-east Asian region.

He said: "Looking at the 620 million South-east Asians, Singapore can play a pivotal role in terms of hosting (top sides), and exposing rugby to the region.

"Above all, with (top-tier teams) coming here, the sport gets better known and there will be more support."

Low added that bringing in the elite rugby nations would result in an improvement in the standard of the sport here, through coaching clinics and friendly matches with other countries.

Said Low: "We cannot just organise events, because we are not an events company. We want to play good rugby.

"What remains in question now is the sustainability of these efforts."