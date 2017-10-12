Top-two target for netballers

Singapore's newly appointed netball coach, Natalie Milicich, is targeting a top-two finish at the Dec 3-9 Mission Foods Nations Cup.

Milicich is confident that her 19th-ranked side will give a good account of themselves in the six-nation competition, which will also feature SEA Games and Asian champions Malaysia (world No. 20), Ireland (22), Hong Kong (24), Swaziland (30) and Cook Islands (unranked) at the OCBC Arena.

"It will be a good opportunity to see where we are at globally and further work on strategies to improve our performance," said the New Zealander, who took up her new role last month.

Early-bird tickets, starting from $3, are available till Nov 26. Discounted family packages and season passes are also available during the early-bird ticket sales period.

Visit www.apactix.com for ticketing details.