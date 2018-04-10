Transgender lifter injures arm
Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard withdrew midway through the Commonwealth Games yesterday after suffering an arm injury, having led the standings after the snatch in the 90+kg division.
The Kiwi, whose participation was criticised as "unfair" by the Samoan team, lifted 120kg but injured her arm after attempting 132kg with her third effort.
Her withdrawal paved the way for Samoan Feagaiga Stowers to claim the gold with a combined total of 253kg, ahead of Nauruan Charisma Amoe-Tarrant (243) and England's Emily Campbell (242). - REUTERS
