A treat for snow-sport lovers

Singapore's dream of sending athletes to the Winter Olympics has inspired the inaugural Singapore Ski and Snow Open, which will be held at Snowcity in Jurong East from next Friday to Sunday.

Organised by Sportquest, the event is expected to draw 1,000 snow-sport enthusiasts.

Renowned coaches from the UK and South Korea will also be flown in to conduct free coaching sessions for athletes and the public.

Singapore Snowboarding and Skiing Association (SSSA) president Low Teo Ping said events such as this will help increase the talent pool.

He said: "The SSSA is supportive of the event as it provides an opportunity for young snow sports enthusiasts to take up the sport.

"It is also unique and it is our hope that Singapore does end up having athletes don the national flag at the Winter Olympics soon."

There will also be booths sharing some of the best winter holiday spots in the region, to be manned by Club Med and Follow Me Japan, among others.