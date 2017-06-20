A triple birthday celebration for Joseph and the Teos

Colin Schooling (centre), with close friends Jimmy Teo (right) and Jasmine Teo (left).

A birthday celebration was organised for Singapore's first Olympic champion Joseph Schooling at the Zaffron Kitchen in East Coast Road last Friday night.

Jimmy Teo, a businessman and a close friend of the Schoolings, organised the party just hours before Joseph celebrated his 22nd birthday in Texas with mum May and his university swimming buddies.

Coincidentally, Teo also celebrated his 60th birthday with his wife Jasmine Teo, who turned 56. The Teos are the parents of Joseph's good friend and fellow South-east Asia Games gold medallist Zhen Ren.

Representing Joseph was his dad Colin as about 60 close friends gathered for the celebrations over Indian cuisine.

Colin did a toast for his son and the Teos.

And the overriding wish was that Joseph does well at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest next month.- GODFREY ROBERT