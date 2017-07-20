Two new categories at this year's Great Eastern Women's Run

Running can be addictive. Just ask housewife Connie Liang.

The 49-year-old, who was first in line at yesterday's launch of this year's Great Eastern Women's Run (GEWR) at One Raffles Place, had participated in eight previous editions.

Liang, who took part in her first GEWR in 2007, started queueing at 8.30am, over two hours before the launch.

She said: "I love that the run is all-ladies, and the atmosphere is really great.

"My husband urged me to participate and once I did, I came back nearly every year.

"To me, the run is about making memories. I hope there will be more photo booths and photographers this year."

This year's GEWR, which will be on Nov 12, will have two new categories - the 2km Mummy + Me Run for mothers and daughters aged seven to 12 years old, and a 100m Princess Dash for girls from three to six years of age.

The other categories are the half-marathon, 10km and 5km Live Great! Fun Run. The starting point is The Float@Marina Bay.

National marathoner Jasmine Goh, who will be making her SEA Games debut next month, was also at the launch.

The 37-year-old, who won last year's GEWR half-marathon, was delighted at the sight of the dozens of running enthusiasts yesterday.

She said: "I'm amazed by all the women here, they should really be given credit.

CELEBRATES WOMEN

"We're going to put the energy we put into our families into ourselves and train for the run.

"I appreciate the way the run celebrates women."

Goh, who had just returned from the Gold Coast Airport Marathon in Australia, is into the last phase of her Games preparation.

The mother of two, who won the Master 1 (35-44 years old) category of February's Hong Kong Marathon in a personal best of 2hr 54min 51sec, clocked 1:24:11 in the half-marathon in Gold Coast.

She said: "I'm doing my best to stay healthy and injury free.

"I believe that it's not the best athlete who wins but the best-prepared one.

"I will be running with the best in the region in Kuala Lumpur, so that itself makes me a winner.

"It's truly an honour to represent Singapore."