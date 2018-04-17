UFC action at Indoor Stadium on June 23

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Singapore on June 23 with veteran welterweight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone facing British upstart Leon "Rocky" Edwards in the main bout of UFC Fight Night Singapore event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It will be the first meeting between Cerrone, 35, and Briton Edwards, who is nine years younger and eager to make his mark. Also featuring is former light-heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux, who faces Australian Tyson Pedro.

In its announcement yesterday, the UFC also said it has agreed a deal that will see it hold events in Singapore next year and in 2020.

The UFC Fight Night Singapore: Cerrone v Edwards event will be the American mixed martial arts organisation's third one in the Republic.

Their last event took place last June, when American Holly Holm knocked out Brazilian Bethe Correia in the main bout of the Fight Night 111 event, in front of almost 8,500 fans who also watched other fighters like Andrei Arlovski, Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington.

Tickets for the event can be bought starting April 25 via www.sportshubtix.sg, Sports Hub Tix Box Office, Sports Hub Tix Outlets at all SingPost locations, and by calling 3158-7888. Early bird promotions are available from April 25 - May 9.