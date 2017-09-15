Unfinished business for Lee

The highly anticipated rematch between Singapore's Angela Lee (on top) and Japan's Mei Yamaguchi will take place at the ONE Championship: Immortal Pursuit event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 24. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Last May, mixed-martial arts (MMA) golden girl Angela Lee beat Mei Yamaguchi to become the youngest female world champion in the sport's history at the age of 19.

Come Nov 24, at the ONE Championship: Immortal Pursuit event, the two fighters will square off once more at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This time, the 21-year-old Canadian-American Lee, who fights under the Singapore flag, has vowed to finish off the 34-year-old Japanese decisively.

Speaking to the media over a global conference call, she said: "Since our first fight (in May), I have gained a lot of experience inside of the cage, and with that experience, I have gained a lot of confidence as well.

"I knew that the fans would want a rematch, and I knew that ONE Championship would put us together again. It has been a couple of fights since our first match-up, and I think now is the perfect time to get in the cage again with each other.

"So, when I got the call from ONE to fight Mei in Singapore, I jumped on that because it was a good opportunity for me to do it right. I was really trying to finish Mei in the first fight but it went to the referee's decision.

"It is the only decision I have had in my career, so in this rematch I am looking to finish her. I am prepared for everything that she is going to throw at me, and I am going to throw it back at her even more."

This will be Lee's fourth title fight in a span of 18 months. Her record stands at eight wins and no losses.

Yamaguchi, whose record stands at 16 wins, 10 losses, and one draw, is best known for being the only fighter in the atomweight division to push the world champion the distance.

Although she eventually lost via unanimous decision after going the full five rounds with Lee last May, she is confident a repeat of that outcome will not happen.

She said: "I think that Angela Lee is becoming a total fighter from watching her previous fights.

"So, in the next title match I have to expect not only things from the ground, but on the feet too. We do not need decisions. We aim for a clear finish. I am going to win this fight.

"Angela Lee, I am so ready for this fight. I will see you in the cage."

Meanwhile, chairman and CEO of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong has said that he was impressed by ex-Singapore swimmer and Olympian May Ooi, who finished off top Malaysian strawweight Ann Osman via a vicious rear-naked choke on her debut last month.

Said Chatri: "May Ooi really impressed me a lot. I had never seen her fight before and I had no idea what to expect... I expect to see May on the card on November 24 in Singapore for sure.

"We have not completed the card yet... but I do expect to see her."

