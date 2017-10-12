United States out after shock loss

The United States will be absent from the World Cup Finals for the first time since 1986 after a shock 2-1 loss at Trinidad & Tobago yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Bruce Arena's side needed only a win over the bottom team in the Concacaf qualification group to punch their ticket to Russia.

But two first-half goals - an Omar Gonzalez own goal in the 17th minute and an Alvin Jones effort 20 minutes later - proved too much to overcome despite Christian Pulisic's second-half strike.