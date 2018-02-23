US end Canada’s ice hockey run

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winner in the shoot-out as the United States beat Canada 3-2 yesterday to win their first gold medal in women's Olympic ice hockey since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive golds for their arch-rivals.

The US led early before Canada rallied to take charge in the second period, appearing set for a fifth straight gold until Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne's twin, tied the scores with a breakaway goal late in the third.

Neither team found the net in overtime as the contest went to a shoot-out, where the US drew first blood with Gigi Marvin's effort. Canada's Meghan Agosta replied to make it 1-1.

Then, in the fourth shoot-out round, Canada's Melodie Daoust and American Amanda Kessel both scored to make it 2-2.