Sports

US end Canada’s ice hockey run

Feb 23, 2018 06:00 am

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winner in the shoot-out as the United States beat Canada 3-2 yesterday to win their first gold medal in women's Olympic ice hockey since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive golds for their arch-rivals.

The US led early before Canada rallied to take charge in the second period, appearing set for a fifth straight gold until Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne's twin, tied the scores with a breakaway goal late in the third.

Neither team found the net in overtime as the contest went to a shoot-out, where the US drew first blood with Gigi Marvin's effort. Canada's Meghan Agosta replied to make it 1-1.

Then, in the fourth shoot-out round, Canada's Melodie Daoust and American Amanda Kessel both scored to make it 2-2.

In sudden-death, Lamoureux-Davidson slid the puck behind the Canadian goalie to give the US the lead and the eventual win. - REUTERS

Vonn won't quit without record
Sports

Vonn won't quit without record

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS