US Sevens look to rise further

Perry Baker has scored 35 tries this season - more than any other World Rugby Sevens Series player.

The sleeping giant of rugby is slowing stirring.

But it hasn't been an easy climb for the United States's rugby sevens team.

In a country where American football, basketball and baseball are akin to religion, rugby has yet to find its way into the hearts of the people.

In terms of earnings, some fetch an annual salary of US$15,000 (S$19,900), while their counterparts in the National Football League (NFL) pocket a yearly average pay cheque of over US$2 million (S$2.7m).

But it will take a lot more to dishearten the Eagles sevens who have soared in recent seasons.

It may still be a bumpy road ahead for the team, but US sevens player Perry Baker embraces the responsibility of paving the way for future generations.

The reigning World Rugby Sevens Players of the Year said: "We need to start somewhere.

"We are the pioneers to get that going. We don't want to compete with American football, we want to be our own entity."

In the last three HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, the US finished in the top six and are on course to replicate that this season.

Before that, their best finish had been 10th.

They have also won their only two tournaments: one in the 2015 London Sevens and last month's Las Vegas Sevens.

Baker, 31, believes that the successes of America's sevens team will help bring recognition to the sport.

He said: "Everyone likes winners so the more we keep winning, the more we can get people behind us."

Baker's remarkable rise as a rugby player has also turned heads.

He was dropped by NFL side Philadelphia Eagles seven years ago after suffering a knee injury, so he sought a new lease of life in rugby.

Since signing a sevens contract in 2014, the nippy winger has set the World Rugby Sevens Series ablaze with his devastating pace, and was named the sport's Best Player last year.

He has continued that form into this season, scoring 35 tries - the league's highest.

Baker hopes that his title can help to inspire people.

He carries his desire to help others off the field, which was why he chose a law enforcement-related internship where he shadowed the New York Police Department officers during his last off-season.

When he was eight, he had to take to the witness stand following his friend's murder, an incident which fuelled his interest in law enforcement.

Baker has since ruled out being a policeman, but wants to continue inspiring people through rugby.

He believes that the sport's attempt at gaining a foothold in the US will be boosted by the introduction of more efforts like the Major League Rugby, a professional rugby league which kicked off last weekend.

Ahead of the Singapore Sevens, he is confident that the team can reach greater heights, but need to add more depth to their squad if they are to challenge for a top-three spot.

He said: "We don't have that, we have the same people. Those people just get burned out, we don't have a time to rest those guys.

"But the game is growing and HSBC's efforts in helping the game's exposure will definitely be a key factor in having those role players come in, so we can become a top-tier side."