Verstappen leads Red Bull dominance in practice

Max Verstappen topped the times ahead of his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo as the main championship contenders struggled in yesterday's opening free practice session for tomorrow's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Dutch teenager Verstappen clocked a best lap in one minute and 44.410 seconds at the demanding Baku street circuit to outpace his Australian teammate by 0.470 seconds.

World championship leader Sebastian Vettel was third fastest for Ferrari in a session interrupted in the closing stages by a big accident when Mexican Sergio Perez crashed close to the castle walls.

The Force India driver was unhurt and finished fourth fastest, but his car was damaged badly.

Three-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest ahead of his Mercedes teammate Finn Valtteri Bottas, both men more than a second adrift of Verstappen's pace-setting lap.