Vettel and Hamilton braced for another Baku street scrap and more

Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel returns to the scene of last year's road- rage conflict with Lewis Hamilton this weekend when the title challengers contest the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

One year on from a fierce and defining on-track battle that saw the German Ferrari driver collide with the Briton's Mercedes, after claiming he was "brake tested", Vettel has a nine-point lead over Hamilton in this year's title race.

Hamilton and Mercedes are without a win after three races this year and, on recent form, appear to be struggling to defend their drivers' and constructors' crowns against a resurgent Ferrari and threatening Red Bull.

Both Vettel and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo have registered victories this season and Hamilton, notably in China two weeks ago, has not shown his usual elan so far.

His former Mercedes teammate and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, however, is adamant that the four-time champion will bounce back stronger than ever.

Commenting on his YouTube channel, Rosberg said: "When he comes back, he comes back so damn strong that he's almost unbeatable - so let's see when that happens."

His belief in Hamilton was echoed this week by Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff, who also noticed that the defending world champion was below his best in Shanghai.

"He was, like the car, maybe not in the best place," said Wolff. "He is the best driver, in my opinion, but also the best ones have days where it is just not 100 per cent."

Chasing down Vettel and Ferrari is not a new experience for Hamilton and Mercedes.

Last season, the German led the title race for 12 races before he was caught and overhauled when Hamilton reeled off a sequence of five wins in six races that laid the foundation for his fourth title.

For Wolff, it all adds up to mean that the fans are in for a classic season and "an amazing battle in which every detail counts and with an outcome that no one can predict".