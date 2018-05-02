Vettel broke rules, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reopened old wounds on Monday when the Mercedes driver accused title rival Sebastian Vettel of breaking the rules during Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton repeated his complaint made during Sunday's race when he accused the German Ferrari driver of slowing and accelerating, almost stopping and then restarting, while they followed the Safety Car.

"The rules are that when the safety car goes, you're not allowed to start and stop, start and stop," he said.

"You're not allowed to gas and then brake. You're not allowed to fake the guy behind.

"Because, naturally, if there was not that rule, that's what you'd do - because, eventually, you'd catch them sleeping. You're not allowed to do that.

"Every restart I've done... I've abided by that...

" In Australia, Sebastian accelerated and then braked and I nearly went up the back end of him and here he did it like maybe four times."

Hamilton's unexpected victory, his first in seven outings and the 63rd of his career, lifted him to the top of the championship for the first time this season, but left him seeking clarification on the rules from official race director Charlie Whiting.

It also revived memories of the pair's infamous clash last year when, in a fit of road rage after accusing Hamilton of "brake-testing" him behind a safety car, Vettel drove his Ferrari at Hamilton's Mercedes, banging wheels deliberately.

Hamilton added that the stewards' decision following Sunday's race had set a precedent that permitted erratic driving behind the safety car in future.

Meanwhile, Formula One's governing body said yesterday that it has approved aerodynamic rule changes for 2019 aimed at promoting closer racing by making it easier for cars to overtake.

The measures include a simplified front wing with a larger span, front brake ducts without winglets and a wider and deeper rear wing.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said its Formula One commission, Strategy Group and World Motor Sport Council had approved the changes, which should reduce turbulence for cars that are following each other, and come after criticism of the lack of overtaking in some races.

The FIA said the vote, on the last day before unanimous agreement is required for any 2019 regulation changes, followed research carried out by a majority of the teams and backed by commercial rights holders Liberty Media.

Motorsport.com suggested several teams, including Ferrari and Red Bull, had opposed the proposals but were outvoted.