Vettel cool on vanishing lead
Sebastian Vettel said he is keeping calm ahead of a Hungarian Grand Prix weekend that could see the Ferrari driver surrender his Formula One championship lead to Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
The German, a four-time world champion with Red Bull, goes into the last race before the August break a point ahead of Hamilton, who will take over at the top for the first time this season if he seals a record sixth win at the Hungaroring.
Said Vettel: "I'm not stressing too much. On paper, it should be a good race for us. Let's see how we get going." - REUTERS