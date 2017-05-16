Vettel: Mercedes used Bottas to block me

Sebastian Vettel felt he could have won Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix if Mercedes had not used Valtteri Bottas to "block" him and help Lewis Hamilton to victory.

The championship leader was smiling but clearly frustrated after the race despite praise being poured on him for a classic passing move on Finn Bottas during the race.

"I am not happy because the win was there," said Vettel. "Lewis had the luxury to stay out and choose a different tyre and, with Valtteri, I was catching him and I knew they wouldn't pit him.

"He was all over the place with the tyres so they used him to block me."

The Ferrari driver eventually found a way past Bottas with a double dummy move at high speed on the straight as they approached Turn One.

Hamilton was thrilled by his duel with Vettel.

"It was just the rawest fight I can remember having for some time, which I loved," said Hamilton.