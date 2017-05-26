Vettel on top in second practice
Championship leader Sebastian Vettel threw down a gauntlet to his rivals in emphatic fashiown yesterday, when he topped the times for Ferrari by almost half a second in the second free practice session for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
The four-time champion blitzed around the streets of the Mediterranean principality to clock a best lap in one minute and 12.720 seconds. The German's time was 0.487sec faster than the second-fastest lap from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo. In third place was Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.
Briton Lewis Hamilton, who lies just six points behind Vettel in the drivers' title race and who was fastest in the opening morning session, was down in eighth, but without clocking a clean hot lap on the ultra-soft tyres. - AFP