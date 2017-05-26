Vettel on top in second practice

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel threw down a gauntlet to his rivals in emphatic fashiown yesterday, when he topped the times for Ferrari by almost half a second in the second free practice session for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

The four-time champion blitzed around the streets of the Mediterranean principality to clock a best lap in one minute and 12.720 seconds. The German's time was 0.487sec faster than the second-fastest lap from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo. In third place was Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.