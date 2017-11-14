Vettel wins Brazilian GP, Hamilton 4th from pits
Sebastian Vettel bounced back from his world championship disappointment in fine style yesterday morning (Singapore time) when he won a sunlit Brazilian Grand Prix for Ferrari.
The four-time champion took the lead at the start and, apart from a period after his pit-stop, controlled an incident-packed race to finish 2.8 seconds ahead of pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.
Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 champion, resisted late challenges from newly-crowned four-time champion Lewis Hamilton to hang on to third ahead of the second Mercedes driver, who had started the race from the pit lane.
Max Verstappen finished fifth ahead of his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo and retirement-bound Felipe Massa, who finished seventh for Williams in his final home city race. - AFP
