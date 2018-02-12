Wales coach Gatland laments TV official's call

Wales' rugby coach Warren Gatland said a "terrible mistake" by the television match official had cost his side the chance of an upset victory over England at Twickenham yesterday morning (Singapore time).

England edged a gripping Six Nations match 12-6 but things could have been different had Wales fullback Gareth Anscombe's try been allowed to stand before the interval.

After two Jonny May tries had given England a 12-0 lead, Anscombe appeared to have marginally won a race to touch down a loose ball over the England line with Jonathan Joseph.

However, TV official Glenn Newman told French referee Jerome Garces to rule it out, saying that Joseph had got there first and Anscombe had failed to exert enough downward pressure on the bouncing ball.