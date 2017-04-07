Wary Vettel eyes Shanghai surprise

Sebastian Vettel doesn't rule out the Shanghai race throwing up surprises, especially if it rains as forecast.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel has tipped Mercedes as favourites to win the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, even after his victory in Formula 1's season-opening round in Australia.

"I think Mercedes still have to be the favourites, obviously," Vettel told reporters on a damp afternoon in Shanghai yesterday.

"We know that we have a good package which puts us in a strong place but... we know there's a lot of things that we need to do to keep up with them and keep the position that we are in now, to fight for good races."

But Vettel hasn't ruled out the race throwing up some surprises, especially if it rains on Sunday as forecast.

"It's always a Grand Prix full of surprises," said the 29-year-old, who handed Red Bull their maiden Formula 1 triumph in a wet race in Shanghai in 2009.

"You never know what happens around here."

Vettel beat Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas by a comfortable margin in Melbourne two weeks ago.

Hamilton, who started from pole position, appeared to have the edge over the German in qualifying, but the Ferrari seemed faster in race trim.

Vettel's win in Australia was Ferrari's first since September 2015, and first in a season-opening race since Bahrain in 2010.

It raised hopes that the Italian outfit could challenge Mercedes for the title this season and end the Brackley-based outfit's run of dominance, one that has seen them sweep to a hat-trick of drivers' and constructors' titles and 51 wins from 59 races over the last three years.

"It's the first race, so it doesn't mean much," Vettel said. "But for sure, as I said, it's the best way to start off."