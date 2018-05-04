Watch Angela Lee's title fight live on your phone

ONE Championship fighter Angela Lee (centre) hemming it up for the camera with ONE's chief financial officer Teh Hua Fung (left) and Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel’s international group, at the launch of ONE's mobile app on Friday (May 4).

Angela Lee (left) will face Mei Yamaguchi (right) in the ONE: Unstoppable dreams event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18.

Fans of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Angela Lee will be able to catch her May 18 title bout with Mei Yamaguchi live on their mobile phone, by downloading ONE Championship's new and free app.

Available on iOS and Android platforms, the mobile app was launched on Friday (May 4) at Singtel's revamped Comcentre flagship store, where ONE Championship signed a memorandum of understanding with Singtel and its mobile associates Globe and Telkomsel to deliver martial arts-related content digitally to consumers in Asia.

Besides Lee's ONE atomweight world title defence against Yamaguchi, the app also allows MMA fans to catch all other bouts of the ONE: Unstoppable Dreams event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18 live. Previous matches and events are also available via the app.

Lee, who is based in Hawaii, is delighted that more viewers will be able to catch her in action.

The 21-year-old American, who fights under the Singapore flag for ONE, said at the launch: "I am super excited about the app because now my fans in Hawaii and across the world can watch me fight live this May 18 in Singapore.

"I'm super pumped to get back in the cage after one year to defend my title against Mei Yamaguchi. May 18 will be an unforgettable night and through this mobile app, all the fans can experience it together with me on their palms."

The other bouts on May 18 include the ONE featherweight world title match between Lee's younger brother Christian and Martin Nguyen.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is pleased to work with the Singtel group.

He said: "ONE Championship is focused on bringing the unique action and adrenaline of our live events straight to our audience on all platforms, making sure that millions of martial arts fans around the world have access to our digital content."

Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel’s international group, said the telco is excited to work with the MMA promoter, adding that they will be exploring ways to develop and deliver exclusive martial arts content to not just customers in Singapore and Australia, but also those in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and India.