Water-themed Community Play Day at the Sports Hub

Thousands of Zumba enthusiasts at the Experience Sport Zumba session at the Sports Hub Community Play Day last year.

Some 92,000 people participated in 684 sports activities at the Singapore Sports Hub last year, as part of its Experience Sports programme.

And the Sports Hub is looking for 12,000 more to turn up for the fourth edition of its Community Play Day (CPD) on Saturday.

Chin Sau Ho, Sports Hub's senior director for corporate communications and stakeholder management, announced a slew of water-themed activities for the CPD at the Shimano Cycling World yesterday.

While the figure is lower than the 16,000 that attended the previous CPD last September, Chin said the key for the Sports Hub was to give participants a value-added experience.

He said: "It's not just about the numbers or breaking records. We want it to be a fulfilling and enjoyable experience, not just a touch-and-go one."

Last year's overall participation rate is a significant increase from 38,000 in 2015, and 7,000 the year before.

Chin attributed the figures to a change in public perception of the Sports Hub's community programmes.

Held across three locations - the Water Sports Centre (WSC), Stadium Riverside Walk and OCBC Square - Saturday's event will allow members of the public to try out various water-themed activities for free.

These include kayaking and pedal boating at the WSC, as well as an inflatable obstacle course at OCBC Square.

Also making its debut is the Sports Hub-Singapore Dragon Boat Association Century Race, where participants will vie for titles in three categories - Mixed, Senior Mixed and Master Open.

The Sports Hub is also venturing into more non-traditional sports this year.

At the Riverside Walk, Star Wars fans can try their hand at "Combat Saber", while those disposed to events like the Illumi Run can attempt Blackminton - an adaptation of badminton played at night with glow-in-the-dark equipment.