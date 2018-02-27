Wheel comes off Alonso's car during pre-season testing

Fernando Alonso did six laps of the Barcelona circuit before crashing into the gravel, after the right rear wheel came off his McLaren at the start of Formula One's pre-season testing yesterday.

The former world champions, who are starting a new engine partnership with Renault after three troubled years with Honda, played down the incident.

"We had a wheel-nut issue, we're fine," executive director Zak Brown said at the Circuit de Catalunya, with Alonso going back out again before the lunch break for a further four laps, ending the day with 49 under his belt before rain limited what teams could do.

"All the teams will have a variety of issues throughout testing, that's exactly what it's for," said the American.

"No big deal at all."

Alonso provided the early headlines, returning to his home track with a smile a year on from a testing nightmare with Honda engines and became the immediate focus when the wheel came off.



The Spaniard remained cheerful after the incident and said it was no big deal, although he lost about three hours of track time while the damage was dealt with.



“So far, so good,” said the double world champion, whose team are expected to be far more competitive since the switch to Renault engines.



“The car was running fine, the engine was running fine. I think there is a huge potential in the McLaren Renault team,” added Alonso.



Asked what had gone through his mind when the car crashed, he grinned, saying: “That it was a good day for you guys. I thought exactly that. This is a very, very small problem but very graphic, very obvious.



“A car in the gravel makes a big thing and there are six teams in the garage with the door closed and the car in pieces but nobody sees it. There are a lot of teams with big trouble and us with a wheel nut, we will make the story of the day.”

RICCIARDO FASTEST