Williams keeps promise to strip naked after winning title

Mark Williams stayed true to his word, after clinching his third world snooker title yesterday morning (Singapore time) by conducting his post-match news conference naked.

The 43-year-old, who had promised to strip off if he won, beat Scotland's John Higgins 18-16 in a dramatic final to become the event's oldest winner for 40 years.

After the trophy presention, he duly kept his promise - or threat - to strip off for the media.

"Cold in here innit," he beamed.

"Last year I watched this in a caravan having some beers. I just can't believe it, I was seriously thinking of giving up," Williams told the BBC.

He looked forward to return next year and promised to outdo himself if he retained his title.

"I'm just looking forward to coming back next year. I'm not going to say anything stupid and end up like this.