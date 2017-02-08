Win tickets to WBC boxing event

Want to watch the "Battle of Champions" boxing event at The Pavilion at Far East Square on Friday?

In partnership with The New Paper, organiser Cartel International Promotions is giving away two pairs of tickets - priced at $120 per pair - to the event, which will be headlined by a WBC Asia middleweight title bout between defending champion Azizbek Abdugofurov of Uzbekistan and Sirimongkol Singwancha of Thailand.

Three different questions will be asked till tomorrow.

TODAY'S QUESTION:

When will the WBC Asia Middleweight title bout take place?

A) Feb 10, 2017

B) March 25, 2017

C) April 1, 2017

Simply e-mail the correct answer along with your full name, NRIC number (last four digits without alphabet) and contact details, to npsports@sph.com.sg by 11pm, tonight.

Winners will be notified to collect the tickets.