Win tickets to WBC boxing event

Want to watch the "Battle of Champions" boxing event at The Pavilion at Far East Square tomorrow?

In partnership with The New Paper, organiser Cartel International Promotions is giving away two pairs of tickets - priced at $120 per pair - to the event, which will be headlined by a WBC Asia middleweight title bout between defending champion Azizbek Abdugofurov of Uzbekistan and Sirimongkol Singwancha of Thailand.

Answer the following question and stand a chance to win the tickets.

TODAY'S QUESTION:

How many rounds are there in the "Battle of Champions" tomorrow?

A) 4 B) 6 C) 12

E-mail the correct answer along with your full name, NRIC number (last four digits without alphabet) and contact details, to npsports@sph.com.sg by 11pm, tonight.

Winners will be notified to collect the tickets.