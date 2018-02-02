Winter Olympics won't be shown live in Singapore

Singaporeans who want to watch this month's Winter Olympics live on television are set to be left out in the cold.

The Straits Times understands that Mediacorp has not agreed on a deal with Dentsu, which holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the Summer and Winter Olympics in 22 Asian countries until 2024.

It is believed that Dentsu had wanted to sell the broadcast rights to this year's Winter Olympics and Youth Olympics, as well as the 2020 Summer Games as a bundle. Sources told ST that Mediacorp made an offer for just the Winter Olympics broadcast rights.

In response to ST's queries, Mediacorp said that "regular news updates" on the Winter Olympics are available on their TV channels, radio stations and platforms with news segments. Singtel said it has no plans to broadcast the event "at this moment", while StarHub said there will be updates on its news programme.

Singapore will be represented at the quadrennial Games for the first time by short-track speed skater Cheyenne Goh, who will compete in the women's 1,500m event on Feb 12. - DAVID LEE