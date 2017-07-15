Working at Wimbledon an experience of a lifetime for NYP duo

Nanyang Polytechnic lecturer Azhar Abdul Salam (centre) with his students Gladys Lim (left) and Janna Khoo at the WTA pre-Wimbledon party.

Her journey to Wimbledon began with a challenge: To create a minute-long video in three hours, using only a mobile phone.

So, Gladys Lim came up with the idea of featuring strangers to complete the lyrics to songs she sang. Her creativity in the class challenge in May impressed the judges and Lim ended up as one of two winners to book their flight to London for the tennis Grand Slam event.

Along with fellow Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) final-year classmate Janna Khoo, they worked in the FOX Sports Asia studio there earlier this month in the week-long trip.

The contest was jointly organised by the FOX Sports Academy, Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals Singapore and NYP.

The 19-year-old told The New Paper in a phone interview last week: "It was intense yet enriching, the stress was a good kind of stress.

"We learnt multicam in school and had the chance to use our skills on live broadcast.

"It didn't hit me that I was going to London for Wimbledon until I got there. When I saw the crowd, I realised how lucky I was to be at Wimbledon."

The pair had the experience of a lifetime mingling with the stars at the exclusive WTA pre-Wimbledon party with NYP lecturer Azhar Abdul Salam.

Lim said: "It was my first time attending such an event.

"You'd think that the stars are very competitive but, off the court, they are good friends.

"We spoke to Dominika (Cibulkova) and learnt how her passion for tennis began at a young age."

FOX Sports' senior marketing manager Jonathan Leow was impressed with Lim and Khoo's competence.

He said: "Gladys and Janna created content on their own which is great especially at a tournament like Wimbledon.

"They learnt very quickly the skills needed at FOX.

"They are passionate about working in the media and FOX looks to give opportunities to budding talents."